H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Announces Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.