H&R Block, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 2.6% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

