H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE HRB opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.