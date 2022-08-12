HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 124,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

