Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $311.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock worth $37,384,662. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.