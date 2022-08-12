Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VGT stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.50. 346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,708. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

