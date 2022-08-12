Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,695 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $197.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

