Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,867,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,809,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.34. 19,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,297. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

