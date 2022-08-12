Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 108,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 80,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 231,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 2.3 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. 77,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

