Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.08. 5,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.