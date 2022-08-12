Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $973,000 Holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $40,619.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

