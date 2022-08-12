Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $719,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,068,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $2,390,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $347.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.