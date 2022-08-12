Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.25 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $1.09 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014664 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038879 BTC.
Hot Cross Coin Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.
