Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.25 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $1.09 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038879 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.