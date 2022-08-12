Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in July

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the July 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HMLSF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

