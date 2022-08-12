Horizon Protocol Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $44,700.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

