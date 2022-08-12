Horizon Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $44,700.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014990 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Coin Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
