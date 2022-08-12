Horizen Market Capitalization Achieves $270.83 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Horizen has a market cap of $270.83 million and $25.72 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.32 or 0.00088809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00323074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005645 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,703,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

