Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.

HMC stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $564,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

