Holo Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Holo has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $444.16 million and $21.67 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars.

