HLS Therapeutics Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$12.99 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

