HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Stock Performance

HireRight stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Insider Transactions at HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 467,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $6,980,829.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,918,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,827,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HireRight news, Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 467,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,980,829.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,918,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,827,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,208,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,755,063 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HireRight by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.