Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HIL opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 million, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter.
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
