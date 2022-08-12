Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIL opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 million, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International

Hill International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

