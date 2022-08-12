High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 62,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $9,081,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

