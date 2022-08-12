HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HFR Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.00. 58,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,101. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

