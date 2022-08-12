HFR Wealth Management LLC Makes New $9.86 Million Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,000. STERIS makes up approximately 2.6% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,706. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.70.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.