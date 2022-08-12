HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 3.3% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock remained flat at $239.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.61. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

