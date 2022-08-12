Hertz Network Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $377,312.28 and $27.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014669 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038910 BTC.
Hertz Network Coin Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
