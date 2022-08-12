Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 8,817,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,173. The company has a market cap of $499.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.43% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 300.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

