Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 8,817,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,173. The company has a market cap of $499.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.43% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 300.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

