Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.57 billion. Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 680,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,037. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Alan L. Hoffman acquired 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman bought 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.