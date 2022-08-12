Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $1,968,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

