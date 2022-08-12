HempCoin Market Cap Achieves $859,237.46 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $859,237.46 and $80.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,959,639 coins and its circulating supply is 266,824,489 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

