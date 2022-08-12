Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Update

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 236.0% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hello Pal International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 10,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Hello Pal International has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.74.
Hello Pal International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hello Pal International (HLLPF)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.