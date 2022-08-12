Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Update

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 236.0% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 10,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Hello Pal International has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

