Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the July 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 135,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 240.53%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

