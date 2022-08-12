Helium (HNT) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. Helium has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $10.68 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $8.55 or 0.00035914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00119876 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00024079 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000635 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001502 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00268740 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009329 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000569 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,585,470 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
