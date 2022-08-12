Hegic Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $6.83 million and $436,384.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.22 or 0.99996073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

