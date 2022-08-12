HedgeTrade Hits Market Capitalization of $62.73 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $62.73 million and $898.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003167 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000802 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000220 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

