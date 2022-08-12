Head to Head Contrast: SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SPI Energy and e.Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $161.99 million 0.38 -$45.49 million N/A N/A e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

e.Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPI Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SPI Energy and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 438.12%. Given SPI Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than e.Digital.

Summary

SPI Energy beats e.Digital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company designs and develops EV charging solutions. As of March 30, 2022, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

