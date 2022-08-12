Head to Head Comparison: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) & EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and EVmo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.11 $179.00 million $2.03 0.67 EVmo $10.24 million 3.06 -$14.98 million N/A N/A

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 3.76, meaning that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor 12.76% 7.32% 3.48% EVmo -116.11% -1,215.30% -82.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty TripAdvisor and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of EVmo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats EVmo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About EVmo

(Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.