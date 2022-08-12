HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.49. 1,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

