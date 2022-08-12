HC Wainwright Raises FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target to $4.00

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 142.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut FlexShopper from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $35.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.44. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.04 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 188.42% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that FlexShopper will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 40,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $44,653.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,817,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,709.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $122,802 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

