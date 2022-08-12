HC Wainwright Boosts InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target to $8.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InflaRx by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InflaRx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in InflaRx by 529.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

