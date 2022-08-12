Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) President Steven G. Burdette Sells 6,250 Shares

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 136,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.