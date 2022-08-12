Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13-0 EPS.

Harsco Stock Up 1.1 %

Harsco stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.63. 31,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $526.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.70. Harsco has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.90.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harsco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

