Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.07% and a negative net margin of 329.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,908,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

