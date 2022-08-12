Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $67.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE HASI opened at $42.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 154.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

