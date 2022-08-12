Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,267,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after buying an additional 579,702 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 290,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 261,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

