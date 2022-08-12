Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at CL King

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CL King from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CL King’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
NYSE HBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 330,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.
Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
