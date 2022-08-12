Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at CL King

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CL King from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CL King’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 330,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

