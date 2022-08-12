GYEN Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and $32,659.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GYEN Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
