GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.29, but opened at $49.32. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 11,876 shares traded.
Specifically, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 5.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after buying an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,164,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
