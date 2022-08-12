Guider (GDR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.00

Guider (GDR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Guider has a market cap of $5,289.96 and $10.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

